"Right now, there are some pretty candid stories. Like, I moved my dad into a homeless shelter when I was a kid—and that's in there," he says. "But there's also some dumb, goofy shit. I don't want to be one way—'He's the dark comedian!' Or 'He's the silly one!' I want to be able to do both, because I think those are all valuable things. Creating the act, I'm going a bunch of different ways even on heavier subjects."