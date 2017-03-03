Remember when a particular local music festival required patrons to trek around to different venues? It was a huge part of what made that festival fun to begin with. Now that the structure of it has changed, attendees have been left with the boring prospect of staying at one location all day. In the spirit of adventure, the nomadic concertgoer can now enjoy MOGO Fest, the newest entry to Portland's log of festivals. In its second year, MOGO takes more than 60 acts from the metro area and places them at 12 different venues around town over a two-night span. Sponsored by J-Fell Presents, Vortex magazine, XRAY.fm and the Portland Radio Project, each MOGO Fest show is put together by a different curator, to ensure there's a little something for everyone. Country and Americana fans can thank Westicana Presents for booking Scott Pemberton and the Jackaloupe Saints, the Thesis for suggesting Mic Capes and Blossom, and Veronica Booking for giving us Cambrian Explosion and the Pynnacles, plus so much more. For detailed info on locations, billed performers and the curators that chose them, visit mogofest.com. Multiple venues. 7 pm. $5-$15. See mogofest.com for complete lineup.