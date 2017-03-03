FRIDAY, MARCH 3
De Colores Cabaret
Producer Ruby Rounds created De Colores Cabaret as an outlet to showcase as a direct response to America's cemented notions of Latin burlesque can be, focusing on a diversity of body and skin types, marginalized identities and emerging voices in the burlesque community. See our interview with Rounds here. Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut St., No. 9. 9 pm. $20-$30. 18+.
In Circadia Premiere
Last summer, choreographer Eliza Larson previewed her contemporary dance project In Circadia, but it's not until now that the piece is debuting in full. Based on Larson's own experiences with insomnia, In Circadia represents dreams and an irregular REM cycle through a fuse of ballet, floor dance and improvisation. BodyVox, 1201 NW 17th Ave., elizalarson.com. 8:30 pm. $12-$18.
The Last Artful, Dodgr
Aminé's got Portland hip-hop on the radio, but Dodgr is putting it on the map. With her new album, the moody, melodic Bone Music, the L.A. transplant is turning heads toward the Northwest, while at the same time stepping assuredly "into a lane that's her's alone," as Pitchfork put it recently. She debuts the album live tonight. Read our review of Bone Music here. Disjecta, 8371 N Interstate Ave., 503-286-9449, facebook.com/TheLastArtful. 8 pm. $7 advance, $10 day of show. 21+.
King Black Acid, Skull River, Reptaliens
After 17 years of lying dormant save the occasional film or television score, Daniel John Riddle is reviving the doom country dirges of his project King Black Acid to celebrate Twin Flames, his first release under the moniker since 2000. See our interview with King Black Acid here. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $12. 21+.
MOGO Music Festival
Remember when a particular local music festival required patrons to trek around to different venues? It was a huge part of what made that festival fun to begin with. Now that the structure of it has changed, attendees have been left with the boring prospect of staying at one location all day. In the spirit of adventure, the nomadic concertgoer can now enjoy MOGO Fest, the newest entry to Portland's log of festivals. In its second year, MOGO takes more than 60 acts from the metro area and places them at 12 different venues around town over a two-night span. Sponsored by J-Fell Presents, Vortex magazine, XRAY.fm and the Portland Radio Project, each MOGO Fest show is put together by a different curator, to ensure there's a little something for everyone. Country and Americana fans can thank Westicana Presents for booking Scott Pemberton and the Jackaloupe Saints, the Thesis for suggesting Mic Capes and Blossom, and Veronica Booking for giving us Cambrian Explosion and the Pynnacles, plus so much more. For detailed info on locations, billed performers and the curators that chose them, visit mogofest.com. Multiple venues. 7 pm. $5-$15. See mogofest.com for complete lineup.
POWFest
The annual Portland Oregon Women's Festival returns with a fresh emphasis on POC, trans and non-local film directors. See our preview of the festival here. The Portland Oregon Women's Festival screens at the Hollywood Theatre on March 2-5. See powfest.com for the full schedule.
Jens Lekman, Lisa/Liza
Lovelorn crooner Jens Lekman still doesn't seem to be completely over the breakup his last record focused on. The good news is that on his new LP, Life Will See You Now, he aims his narrative point of view outward and describes the earnest mundanities of his friends and neighbors when he's not lost in nostalgic reverie for his beloved. Musically, it could be his tropicália Graceland, incorporating an eclectic range of influences from exotic island locales. But it's Lekman's candor and wit that earn him a permanent place among the downtrodden troubadour elite, alongside the likes of Jonathan Richman, Stephin Merritt and Paul Simon. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., No. 110, revolutionhall.com. 9 pm. $25. All ages.
Hurry Up, Deathlist, Panzer Beat
As the saying goes, when one great punk club closes, another opens—sometimes the same one, in another part of town. Tonight, the Know cuts the ribbon on its new location in the former home of indie-rock venue Blackbird, beginning with a show headlined by Hurry Up, the scuzzy, raging side project of Kathy Foster and Westin Glass of the Thermals. See theknowpdx.com and Get Busy for more opening week shows. The Know, 3728 NE Sandy Blvd. Contact venue for ticket prices. 21+.
Peachy Chicken 5-Year Anniversary Show
The Portland comedy scene changes constantly and rapidly, so showcases tend to be rightly proud whenever they get to celebrate an anniversary. Improv group Peachy Chicken is about to celebrate its half decade of existence. Though the cast has changed over the years (previous cast members have included the likes of Earthquake Hurricane host Alex Falcone), Peachy Chicken has performed at the Village Ballroom the first Friday of every month since 2012. This week, the show will be hosted by Mickey McGee and the all-female improv troupe Mom Jeans. The Village Ballroom, 700 NE Dekum St., peachychicken.com.
8 pm Friday, March 3. $10 general admission, $5 students.
Savage/Love
A one-act oddity from playwright Sam Shepard's mammoth body of work, Savage/Love is 19 staged love poems written by Shepard and Joseph Chaikin. The script doesn't allude to setting, and there's no dialogue, which means directors can flesh it out however they want. In Imago's case, through interpretive dance. See our review of Savage/Love here. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., imagotheatre.com. 7:30 pm. $5-$15 pay what you will.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Barleywine Fest
No one stashes barleywine like Lucky Lab—and as in previous years, the Quimby location will unleash an unholy assembly of 70 malty, caramel-inflected high-alcohol beers stretching back to 2010. Note the four-year vertical of Lucky Lab's own barleywines—they're making some of the best in town, especially that smooth 2014. Hooo! $15 nets four tasting tokens, with additional tastes $2 each. Lucky Lab Brewing, 1945 NW Quimby St., luckylab.com. Noon-10 pm. Starts March 3.
Jessica Dennison + Jones, Dragging An Ox Through Water, Landlines
After meeting at Lewis and Clark a decade ago, the duo of Jessica Dennison and Jessica Jones reconvened in Memphis in what became a fruitful jam session that established the basis of their current project. They've since returned to Portland and are celebrating the release their breezy and quiet eponymous debut EP. Read our feature on the duo here. Turn Turn Turn, 8 NE Killingsworth St., turnturnturnpdx.com. 8 pm. Contact venue for ticket prices.
Six Organs of Admittance, Abronia
Burning the Threshold, Ben Chasny's latest album as Six Organs of Admittance, comes almost 20 years after the guitarist began recording under the moniker. While the project's drifted between acoustic concerns and psych-inspired jamming, Chasny's noodling remains easy to recognize. A few years after devising a new compositional scheme and releasing a pair of its "hexadic" experiments, this latest effort loops back around to the psych folk Six Organs are associated with most. The album isn't a throwback—a full band is in tow in some spots. But for this tour, Chasny has said he intends to render it all acoustically. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave. 9:30 pm. $12. 21+.
P.O.S, Sims, Dwynell Roland
Spiking riff-heavy rawk music with rapped vocals is decidedly lame, but the mastery with which Stefon Alexander, aka P.O.S, handles the inverse of that equation has become his greatest selling point. Bolstered by fuzzy riffs and backing vocals that sound blasted out of a blown-out Marshall stack, the latest P.O.S record, this year's Chill, Dummy, has a frantic punk feel that skates circles around the insolent attitude the Odd Future crew flaunts to overcompensate for its lack of actual punk cred. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $16 advance, $18 day of show. All ages.
Dekalog Parts 1 & 2
Widely considered one of the best miniseries of all time, each episode of Krzysztof Kieślowski's 10-part illustration of the Ten Commandments is set in the same Warsaw apartment complex. The NW Film Center screens the first two hourlong installments, based on "Thou shalt have no other gods before me" and "Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain," tonight. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $9. Also March 5.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
The Poe Show
Holding a roast for a dead poet is a bit cheeky, but when the poet in question is considered the OG of mainstream goth culture, certain liberties are expected to be taken. Join a coterie of musicians, poets and various other macabre malcontents in celebrating the birthday of Edgar Allan Poe before his dour lifestyle is co-opted even further by a local klatch of mall dwellers. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 7 pm. $5. All ages.
The Japanese House, Blaise Moore
As the Japanese House, 21-year-old East Londoner Amber Bain weaves together layers of harmony and electronic pulses to create an inimitable brand of synth pop. The motivation behind her nom de plume is to be recognized primarily for her music, which she writes and co-produces, something often unacknowledged when labeled a "female act." It's the same reason for the heavy digitizing on some of the vocal tracks, which create an androgynous, echoey effect. Both dreamlike and operatic, Bain's intricate soundscapes might be best described as a mix of '80s synth with Enya-like atmospheric reverberations, creating a landscape where the band's supporters at this sold-out show will be immersed in waves of beautiful resonance. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org 7 pm. Sold out. All ages.
