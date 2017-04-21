It's not often a classical masterwork clocks in at under 30 minutes. But in so many spectacular ways, French Impressionist Claude Debussy's La Mer is an exception to the components that are "supposed" to be at work in our most beloved classical music. Totally dismissed by critics at its 1905 premiere as heavy-handed, La Mer is now one of Debussy's most performed works, and can be used as a real measure of the emotionality he was capable of. Very clearly a product of Debussy's obsessive fandom for Richard Wagner, La Mer is all drama—a little unbalanced, a little unhinged—imitating the tumultuousness of its namesake. Featuring superstar violin soloist Simone Lamsma's return to the Oregon Symphony, this program places Benjamin Britten's oddly impressionist "Violin Concerto" between two other gorgeous, seafaring works from Mendelssohn and contemporary Japanese composer Toshio Hosokawa. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24. 2 pm Sunday, April 23. $23-$150. All ages.