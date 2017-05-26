The "Animal Collective + X" formula has seen its fair share of failures since both the Baltimore group and its various solo projects transcended the indie ghetto in the late aughts. But the Day-Glo ruckus created by Australia's Jagwar Ma is simply too much fun to be written off as yet another bland attempt at marrying bouncy dance-pop with otherworldly psych. The blizzard of harmony and delay trails that propel Gabriel Winterfield's yearning vocals off into space will sound familiar to anyone with an active Pandora account—but it's the relentless big beat grooves and jangly samples of 2016's excellent Every Now & Then that joyously bridges the gap between modern globetrotting opportunists like Yeasayer and the shuffling club cuts of Primal Scream and Happy Mondays. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $16 advance, $20 day of show. 21+.