Wednesday, Jan. 10
Destroyer
Famed for his word-drunk lyrics and acerbic wit, Dan Bejar, aka Destroyer, has let his writing be the glue that holds together 12 otherwise eclectic studio albums. Last year's Ken is Bejar's latest, mining inspiration from the chunky synths and bite-sized pop nuggets of New Order. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 9 pm. $20 advance, $22 day of. 21+.
Grow Your Own
Local authors Nicole Graf and Liz Crain—also the author of John Gorham's cookbooks—have written a new how-to book called Grow Your Own dedicated to giving the would-be cannabis farmer all the tools they need to, uh, grow their own. Also there's a nice recipe for pot brownies. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W. Burnside St. 7:30 pm. Free.
Thursday, Jan. 11
Spirited Away
OMSI's annual retrospective of the strange animated world of Studio Ghibli kicks off with its best known and most subtly terrifying movie about a 10-year-old girl who becomes trapped in the spirit world. OMSI Empirical Theater, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu. 9 pm. Festival continues through Jan. 21. $7.
Candace
"Celestial" is a word that often comes to mind when listening to the reverb-soaked joys of Portland's Candace. The band manages to infuse lush space-pop with a punkish urgency that places them at the table amongst modern space-rock royalty. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., 503-328-2865. 9:30 pm. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.
Friday, Jan. 12
Three Sisters
After a two-year hiatus, Northwest Classical Theater is returning with Chekov's classic about a Russian family who is forced to leave their privileged life in Moscow for banal farm life. Shoebox Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave., nwctc.org. 7:30 pm. $25.
I Drowned in Moonlight, Strangled By My Own Bra
After premiering over the summer as part of a showcase, the contemporary show by Portland choreographers Sada Naegelin and Leah Wilmoth is getting a night of its own. It's a goofy exploration of female stereotypes, so it's fitting that the title comes from the obituary Carrie Fisher wrote for herself eight years before her death. Performance Works Northwest, 4625 SE 67th Ave., pwnw-pdx.org. 7:30 pm. $10.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Chervona's Russian Old New Year Party
Think you've got one more New Year's Eve left in you? Portland's premier Eastern European party band Chervona will be turning up the heat for its 12th annual Russian Old New Year Party. This year's bash has a tropical theme. Guest singers are promised. Drunkenness is assured. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 866-777-8932, startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $20 general admission, $70-$360 for reserved tables. 21+.
Red Fang Red Bottle Release
Teutonic will throw a party for their new, epicly good Red Fang Red wine. The band will hang out, and drummer John Sherman will spin metal on the decks. $25 price of entry includes a glass of the wine, a metal-horns wine glass, a house-made corn dog with house-made sausage, and of course a bag of Fritos. Teutonic Wine Company, 3303 SE 20th Ave., teutonicwines.com. 6 pm. $25.
Sunday, Jan. 14
Heroes and Villains Fest
Kind of like a smaller, chiller version of Comic-Con, Heroes and Villains Fest has panels of actors from across the wide spectrum of nerdy TV shows. At the Portland iteration, there'll be Melinda May from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and basically everyone from The Walking Dead. Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., heroesfanfest.com/portland. $45.
Wolf Parade
After a six-year break, Wolf Parade reemerged last year with Cry Cry Cry, and the unhinged chemistry of songwriters Dan Boeckner and Spencer Krug hasn't atrophied one bit. It's brighter, bouncier and more focused than either of the records that preceded it, proving Boeckner and Krug are better together than apart. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $28 advance, $30 day of show. All ages.
Monday, Jan. 15
MLK Jr. Breakfast
For the 32nd year, The Skanner will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast to honor the Reverend—and this year, the holiday falls on his actual birthday. The keynote speaker this year will be Cheryl Grace of Nielsen Entertainment, who will speak about how black consumers should not hesitate to influence the business world by voting with their wallets. Red Lion Hotel on the River, 909 N. Hayden Island Dr. $95. 8:30 am. Tickets at theskanner.com.
Dumplings and Vodka at Paley's
Every Monday in January and maybe beyond, Vitaly Paley will be hosting a night of pickles, vodka and especially dumplings at his flagship Paley's Place restaurant. Expect five courses including beef, lamb and pork khinkali; Uzbek-style khanuma; multiple versions of varenyky; and jam-filled ponchiki dumplings. Paley's Place, 204 NW 21st Ave, 503-243-2403. 6:30 pm. $40. Tickets at eatfeastly.com. Waitlist only.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Instructions for Drinking with a Friend
For Portland artist MK Guth's interactive exhibit, you sit with a friend at a small table, drink some whiskey provided by the artist, and have a drunk conversation prompted by a book of rules. It's a bizarre way to interact with art, plus free whiskey (you're required to sign up ahead of time and sign a waiver). Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 NW 9th Ave., elizabethleach.com. See website for reservable time slots. Free.
Leni Zumas
In local novelist Leni Zumas' new dystopian Red Clocks, abortion and in-vitro fertilization are illegal, and the Personhood Amendment grants rights of life, liberty, and property to embryos. Zumas' wildly inventive book is set in a small Oregon fishing town, exploring the stories of five women living under a new frightening future. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W. Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm. Free.
