For the 32nd year, The Skanner will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast to honor the Reverend—and this year, the holiday falls on his actual birthday. The keynote speaker this year will be Cheryl Grace of Nielsen Entertainment, who will speak about how black consumers should not hesitate to influence the business world by voting with their wallets. Red Lion Hotel on the River, 909 N. Hayden Island Dr. $95. 8:30 am. Tickets at theskanner.com.