Tombeau de Claude Debussy à Travers la Mer

After the great French impressionist composer Claude Debussy died in March 1918, with German shells exploding near his Paris home, 10 of the greatest composers of his time created new pieces for a memorial concert in his honor. On the centenary of Debussy's demise, 10 members of Cascadia Composers are putting on a similar tribute as part of the ongoing March Music Moderne series. As one of the last composers admired by both classical and avant-garde music fans, Debussy's own music changed a lot over the course of his lifetime. Theresa Koon's Sonnets to Orpheus nods to Debussy's evocation of ancient modes and Greek myth, while Matthew Andrews nods to the composter's friend, Erik Satie. Elizabeth Blachly-Dyson's Equinox anticipates spring like Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and one of Stephen Lewis's piano pieces draws inspiration from a painting like some of Debussy's own famous piano works. Denis Floyd's wind quintet is even titled Hommage à Claude Debussy. David Bernstein's Flux and Reflux uses themes from La Mer, and Christopher Wicks Sea Sonata also embraces marine inspiration, though from the Oregon Coast. BRETT CAMPBELL. Community Music Center, 3350 SE Francis St., communitymusiccenter.org. 7:30 pm. Free. All ages.