"My grandfather taught me how to ride. He gave me a push, and I crashed and screamed 'cause I couldn't get back on the road."

"I was 6 years old, practicing with training wheels in the grass. My friend across the street showed me how, and all the kids in the neighborhood paraded behind me when I finally got going."

"I don't remember much except my first bike was a Strawberry Shortcake bike, and I vividly remember dusting off my old Huffy and navigating the streets
of Pittsburgh, which had zero bike lanes."

"My dad took me out to the sidewalk and took the training wheels off. He did the classic 'I'm right behind you' and then let go. I probably crashed that first time."

"On gravel. In Venezuela, if that's more interesting."

"I ran right into a plum tree. My dad just pushed me and let go, and I couldn't turn before hitting the tree. The next time I got it, though."