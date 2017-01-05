Man, is it cold. Even if you're inspired to go out and run around by our health and fitness issue, you're probably fighting a strong urge to stay wrapped up on the couch and not run into face-shearing ice wind.
But thanks to Adidas, you've got some extra incentive to go out there and kick today's ass. According to the Adidas Running Facebook, starting at 7 am at SE 69th Ave. & SE Belmont St., the company will be carting free pairs of shoes and Adidas running gear around Portland, which they'll be handing out to hearty athletes who stare steely-eyed down subzero Portland streets and hit the pavement. But take note: they're only giving these bad boys to people actively out on a run.
Adidas, whose North American headquarters are based in the Overlook neighborhood, will make it's way to various runner-friendly spots across Portland with pairs of Adidas Ultra Boost, Ultra Boost Uncaged and AlphaBounce running shoes. How to find them? You're going to want to look for the white van with the Adidas logo with #whyirunportland emblazoned on the side:
Adidas told WW that they're going to be at SE 69th & Belmont from 7 am until 8:30 am, where they'll begin to move across town. They're going to be at the Eastbank Esplanade, under the Hawthorne Bridge, from 9 am until 10:30 am. After that, they're heading to Washington Park and Downtown Portland from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and will be driving around Portland, making stops from 2:30 to 4 pm.
[UPDATE]: Big surprise, folks: this campaign was popular, and Adidas has told WW that they ran out of shoes much sooner than anticipated. Other morning and evening appearances have been cancelled, and the van will be hitting various locations across the West side this afternoon.
If this seem a little vague, don't worry. Throughout the day, the Adidas Running Facebook and Twitter accounts and the will be posting updates under #WhyIRunPortland as the van makes its way across Portland.
Even better, you can upgrade your shoes for a good cause. Adidas will let you donate your beat up running shoes to the Boys & Girls Club of Portland. Or if you don't want to part with them quite yet, they'll mail the pair you came in back to you.
If you aren't a frequent runner, it's worth breaking a sweat. Adidas' Ultra Boost classic and Uncaged silhouettes retail for a cool $180, and tend to sell out fast because they double as popular fashion sneakers. There are worse ways to burn some calories.
