But thanks to Adidas, you've got some extra incentive to go out there and kick today's ass. According to the Adidas Running Facebook, starting at 7 am at SE 69th Ave. & SE Belmont St., the company will be carting free pairs of shoes and Adidas running gear around Portland, which they'll be handing out to hearty athletes who stare steely-eyed down subzero Portland streets and hit the pavement. But take note: they're only giving these bad boys to people actively out on a run.