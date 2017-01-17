Photos by Christine Dong.
"I will definitely be at the Women's March in Portland this Saturday. I've also attended anti-Trump marches in the recent past."
"I will be doing the Women's March in Washington D.C. I have attended protests in New York like Black Lives Matter, Trayvon Martin, etc. etc."
"I will be at the Women's March, not only for women's rights but for the rights of women of color and underprivileged women that don't have access or a voice."
"Yes, I will be attending a protest this week. In a climate in which media and press credibility is disputed, gatherings of hundreds and thousands of people can't be."
"I won't be attending any protests this week, and I've never attended any in the past, but I do care."
"I'm going to gather and make signs with people at Mother Foucault's bookshop. I'm looking forward to coming together and protesting with an age-diverse group."
"The most recent protest I attended was for the Dakota Access Pipeline."
