Mi Mero Mole Division Offering Dollar Tacos and Free 100-Level Blazer Tickets On Final Day

The all-day closing fiesta will also include all-you-can-eat tacos, $2.50 draft beers, $1 sodas, $1 tacos during the final hour from 8-9 pm, and also a very dangerous thing: $5 shots of any tequila or mezcal on MMM’s expansive list… no matter how expensive. Day drinks, I hear you calling.