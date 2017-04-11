Photos by Sam Gehrke.
Cindy: "I'm from Queens, N.Y. I moved to Portland for dance and to check out the West Coast."
Davey: "I was raised in Southern California. I moved up here with her (Timbre) to be closer to her grandparents. Plus I really love it up here." Timbre: "I grew up in Hong Kong, and we recently moved up here from California for my grandparents, as he said."
Michael: "I'm from Memphis, Tenn., originally. I'm visiting Portland for an extended stay, and considering living here eventually."
Mark: "I grew up in Phoenix, Ariz. I came up to Portland for school."
Lydell: "I'm Portland born and raised. Sometimes I think about moving to Los Angeles. They have a better sneaker culture."
Jenny: "Born and raised in Portland. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else!"
Cye: "I grew up in Oxnard, CA, and I moved to Portland for the weather and the trees!"
Cole: "I grew up in Sherwood and moved to Portland when I was 18. I lived on the East Coast for a couple of years, so I could see myself moving back there at some point in my life."
