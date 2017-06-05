As we've chronicled in the past, Baltimore-based sportswear company Under Armour has been having a tough year: Their CEO came out as a big Trump guy, Steph Curry's shoes weren't selling, and they were struggling to make money.
Well, here's some good news for the company, who currently maintains a staff in the North Park Blocks—their gigantic new campus is about to open.
As reported by the Portland Business Journal, UA's new campus, anchored by the 70,000-square-foot former YMCA building is close to completion. The office is going to hold much of the Baltimore-headquartered company's footwear, design and innovation staff.
This will likely be a boon to the company, whose CEO Kevin Plank considers the brand's reputation for, uh, not fashion-forward clothing, to be a large factor in their flagging sales.
Take a look at the photos here. And, watch Steph Curry torch LeBron James in Game 2 of the NBA Finals in his new Curry 4 silhouette, which is comparatively pretty cool.
