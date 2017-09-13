In an Portland pairing that makes way too much sense to have happened only now, Danner Boots and the Portland Timbers have teamed up to create the first-ever Timbers-themed boots.
Yes, boots! For those very wet games and treks to and from PGE…er… Jeld-Wen… er… Providence Park.
The Timber 600 is inspired by Danner's Mountain 600 boot, and are waterproof with a leather upper section and an embossed Timbers logo. The boots will set you back $225 and are available to pre-order tomorrow here.
Prost is also hosting a Timbers 600 kickoff featuring Timber Joey on Saturday, September 16, at 6:30 pm to watch the Timbers match and host a contest to win a pair of boots, plus other Danner and Timbers merchandise.
If the Timbers aren't your steez, but you're looking to fill that hole in your aesthetic reserved for Oregon x Oregon #collabs, remember that it was Danner who made the boots for the film version of Cheryl Strayed's Wild.
Related: An Oral History of the Wild Boot
And last week, we discovered that Adidas made an Oktoberfest shoe, which even has a gold Prost on the side, next to the three stripes. Those shoes cost an equally steep $240, so you might have to figure out your priorities this week.
Comments