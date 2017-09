“My first backpacking trip on Mt. Hood was definitely memorable. We had borrowed a bunch of gear and didn’t realize how steep of a hike it was to where we were camping. We ended up setting our tent up in the dark and it collapsed in the middle of the night. We were too tired and embarrassed to fix it, so we just slept with it collapsed on our faces and got rained on. It was beautiful, though—great trip but a humbling experience.”