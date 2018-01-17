Wallace's fashion legacy began with his embrace of Nike's Air Force 1 as his game shoe of choice. Though performance basketball shoe technology had long surpassed the AF1 by the early 2000s, Wallace played his entire professional career in the high-top, often in personalized Player Edition (PE) colorways made especially for him by Nike, finished with patent leather and branded with his fadeaway jumper logo. In October 2017, all 12 of Wallace's PE sneakers were brought out of Nike's archives and displayed at Unspoken at a launch event for Nike's new NBA jerseys, complete with a white-gloved archivist handling the shoes.