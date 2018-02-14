(Left) "2015, when I moved here. I was walking home from work and stopped on a bridge to look over the city. I came home to new roommates; they were filming home movies. That was the moment when I started feeling like I had found friendship in a new city." (Right) "I was interning here in 2011, sitting on my porch and Face-Timeing my friend at 9:30 pm, and it was still light out, which never happened where I used to live in LA. I was only there for two months, but I could take the bus right from where I was living to work and back, and it was so easy. Coming from LA, it was such a new thing and I loved it."