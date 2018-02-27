Kiriko Made doesn't sell Japan's cultural ephemera to fetishizing Americans, but takes traditional Japanese fabrics and design techniques and applies them to goods for today's hip consumers. Many of Kiriko Made's products are one of a kind—blankets, bags, jackets and vintage Levi's are hand-repaired with imported vintage fabrics by one of Kanaoka's in-house seamstresses, who work in an open studio space at the back of the boutique. The shop also imports some of their goods and works with a few small local producers, such as a Gresham seamstress who dropped off two large bags of flower-patterned travel bags on a recent visit.