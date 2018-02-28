(Sam Gehrke)
"I'm gonna go with Natural Light."

"I'd be a gose, because I'm lightly sweet but a li'l bit salty."

(Left) "Coors Light, 'cause it's cool, but cool like when the mountains on the can are blue 'cause then you know it's real cool." (Right) "I don't really drink that much, so I'll go with what he said, ha ha."

"A cider, because I'm crisp and people like me. I'm easy to get along with but still strong enough to hold my own."

(Left) “Probably just my favorite beer, Breakside IPA.” (Right) “Room temperature Coors Light…[laughs] ’cause I’m from Colorado.”

"A session IPA, because I'm small, but I pack a big punch."

"A Belgian beer, since I'm from Belgium. To focus it in a bit—probably a tripel or a Duvel since there are a ton of types."

"I would be a blueberry pale ale. A little lighter in body but with a very mild blueberry back with some color and a little citrus that brings out some brightness in the base."