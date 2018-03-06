"We're both going to miss being able to wear a ton of coats."
"I'm gonna miss wearing puffy jackets."
"I've never had a real winter. I just moved here from Florida. I'm not gonna miss it. I'm ready for the sun and the flowers."
"Definitely gonna miss layering my clothes. I feel like my wardrobe kinda goes to waste when I can't just pile stuff on anymore."
(Left) "Hot toddies." (Right) "Can't disagree with that, ha ha."
"I'm gonna miss having an excuse to go to bed early."
"No longer being able to call the depression 'seasonal.'"
