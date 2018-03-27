"Nay. They're too sweet and really don't have any flavor other than that—
I need something more than that in a dessert."
"Yea to Peeps, 'cause they're Peeps. How could you hate something so cute and delicious?"
"Nay, 'cause that shit's bad for you."
"Yea to Peeps. They have that sweet marshmallow middle with that crunchy, sugary shell."
"Nay, because I don't have a sweet tooth. They're also cute, so maybe that's why I have no desire to eat them."
"I'm from New Zealand and haven't heard of them until now. Based on your description I'm gonna say nay to Peeps. They don't sound very good."
