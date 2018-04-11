By Sarah Donofrio
Now in its seventh year, Design Week Portland isn't just about interiors and product design. From accessory workshops to panel discussions on size and sustainability, here's a breakdown of fashion-related events for those who want to make and learn—or just party.
Adidas MakerLab (April 16-20)
Design Week is always a great opportunity to get an idea of what goes on behind the scenes at Adidas. The maker lab, located at the shoe giant's North American headquarters, has daily activities going on throughout Design Week that don't require many skills beyond enthusiasm. Make your own T-shirt and get some insight into how sportswear is developed. Adidas Headquarters, 5055 N Greeley Ave. 1-3 pm. Free.
The Fattest Gap in Design (April 17)
"Plus size" and "size inclusive" are terms used in the apparel industry a lot in 2018, but what about in product design? AllGo, Chubstr and Łush Kumtux Tumtum join a panel discussion about the frustrations of fit in clothing and everyday objects, as well as their most loved and hated pieces and innovations. Room & Board, 380 NW 13th Ave. 9-10 am. $10.
Connecting Threads: Rebuilding Our Domestic Apparel System (April 17)
This is a panel discussion on domestic textile manufacturing with a Pacific Northwest focus. Panelists include Jared Flood of Brooklyn Tweed, fiber developer Angela Wartes-Kahl, and other major American textile influencers. The preceding 5:30 pm cocktail hour is the place to potentially meet and greet these domestic innovators. Twenty percent of proceeds from the talk will be donated to Pacific Northwest Fibershed, which "seeks to deepen the sustainable textile conversation by directly connecting the wearer to the biological context of their wardrobe." Ecotrust, 721 NW 9th Ave. 5:30-8 pm. $55.
Fashion in Film: The Cell (April 17)
The Jennifer Lopez-starring turn-of-the-millennium sci-fi thriller The Cell reached Fifth Element-style cult status for its costume design. Designer Eiko Ishioka's horns, harnesses and elaborate chain masks are still edgy and visionary almost 20 years on. Boundary-pushing Portland leather maker Colty will open the event with a brief performance, and there will be a fashion panel discussion featuring Portland Monthly style editor Eden Dawn after the screening. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd. 7:30-9:30 pm. $9.
Daniel House Open House (April 18)
Boutique design firm Daniel House is throwing a party in its most recent remodel, the Talbot Road House in the Southwest Hills. Jazz duo the Bylines will provide music, there will be complimentary oysters from Dan & Louis, and although it will be the most fashionable event of the week, you can skip accessories, because all guests will be given lamp shades. Unleash your inner Holly Golightly. 2649 SW Talbot Road. 4-7 pm. Free.
Sustainable Fashion Forum (April 21)
Put on by Laptops and Small Talk, this second-year event includes a runway presentation, panel discussion and pop-up shop, featuring the best designers and labels from the Portland fashion scene, like West Daily, Fraulein Couture and VAVA Lingerie. The forum will offer insight into what qualifies brands to be sustainable besides just fabric and manufacturing, and the runway will give a sneak peek at what each of the designers has in store for the upcoming season. Panelists include representatives from Fashion Revolution and Fashionista, so don't miss this chance to network. Yale Union, 800 SE 10th Ave. 6-7:30 pm. $35.
