Put on by Laptops and Small Talk, this second-year event includes a runway presentation, panel discussion and pop-up shop, featuring the best designers and labels from the Portland fashion scene, like West Daily, Fraulein Couture and VAVA Lingerie. The forum will offer insight into what qualifies brands to be sustainable besides just fabric and manufacturing, and the runway will give a sneak peek at what each of the designers has in store for the upcoming season. Panelists include representatives from Fashion Revolution and Fashionista, so don't miss this chance to network. Yale Union, 800 SE 10th Ave. 6-7:30 pm. $35.