"Mine would be called OG Mothership, and it'd allow you to fly through the universe."
"It would give me more energy than a double shot of espresso but still let me be chill."
"It would make you socially adept and promote creative flow with no awkwardness."
"If you smoked my dream strain of weed you could play b-ball like Giannis Antetokounmpo and have the confidence of Ma Anand Sheela."
"It would send you into a hyper-extended disco-ball reality."
"Mine would give you clutch time like Dame."
"It'd make you see colors that don't exist!"
Comments