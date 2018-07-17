"That's such a hard question. There are so many good ones I can't even pick. You're putting me on the spot here!"
"I don't really have one straight off the top of my head. I did really like Milk, though!"
(Left): "I'd go with Wolf of Wall Street. I think they captured the craziness of the situation and environment perfectly." (Right): "Selma! It was such an amazing story, and a very important one."
"Not a big fan of biopics, so I can't really think of one. I like more sci-fi fictional stuff. I'll just say Alien—that's gotta be a biopic in some universe."
"Now that you ask the question, I can't really think of one. Maybe like Ali? You gotta list some off for me, bro!"
Comments