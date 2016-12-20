Critic's Rating: B The best line in this lurid, noisy video game adaptation comes from Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender): "What the fuck is going on?" It's a fair question. Assassin's Creed, based on the long-running Ubisoft game series, is a brazenly bizarre package of hallucinatory freak-outs, fights and flights during the Spanish Inquisition and so many flattering shots of Marion Cotillard's luscious tresses that you can't help wondering why Pantene hasn't bought the rights to the movie. Even stranger is the fact that the film's mismatched parts cohere into a peculiarly enjoyable whole, especially when the grinning and murderous Callum is kidnapped by Sofia (Cotillard), a glamorous scientist and pacifist. Their relationship is an abusive one—Sofia routinely straps Callum into a clawed machine called "the Animus," which forces him to relive the blood-drenched, dirt-smeared memories of his ancestor, the assassin Aguilar. This stuff is all nonsense, and the best way to enjoy it is to revel in the movie's weirdness, especially during surreal scenes like the dreamy encounter between Callum and his father (Brendan Gleeson), which takes place in a psychiatric ward filled with bird silhouettes. That scene, like much of the film, offers a testament to the talents of the film's director, Justin Kurzel, who collaborated with Fassbender and Cotillard on last year's Macbeth. Rather than wrangle the frantic battles and hazy conspiracies of Assassin's Creed into a coherent epic, Kurzel has merged them into a solemn stream of psychedelia, and the result is at once ludicrous and entrancing. Now if only there were an end-credits scene revealing where Sofia buys her hair gel. PG-13. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Oak Grove, Tigard, Vancouver.