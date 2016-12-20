Event founder Anthony Hudson launched Queer Horror in March 2015 through a hearty collaboration between the Pacific Northwest College of Art and the Hollywood Theatre media residency program. Hudson explains: "The Hollywood and I loved it so much that we made it a regular program. Originally, they asked me to do it monthly, but I wanted to draw it out and really create a great series over a longer period of time by making it bimonthly. We want films with a strong queer presence in front, or behind, the camera."