"The Empire isn't just in the Star Wars universe. The Empire is here on Earth," says the event organizer, who would not identify themselves to the newspaper by name. "It's continuing to extract resources so they can fuel their genocidal war machine. It's continuing to exert values of white supremacy and patriarchy in our communities. Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia had no tolerance for that sort of stuff. I think it's important for us to acknowledge that in our own lives, to stand up and rise up against it."