Boys who love chicks who love boys who love sports, as intellectualized by that great intellectualizer of dopey young dudedom, Dick Linklater. But what sucks the most, maybe even more than the fact that "some" refers to sex and might as well be a cognate for "finely groomed, nubile hot girls" is that this was, start to finish, one of the best feel-good flicks of the year. ISABEL ZACHARIAS.