Critic's Grade: A- The prison industrial complex isn't confined to the steel bars and razor wire of its federally funded physical locations. This may be why Brett Story's debut documentary chronicles people and places affected by the system without ever entering a prison. We are warned that we might get hit by a Nerf dart as we take a tour through the infuriatingly upbeat Quicken Loans headquarters in Detroit, a company that's found the loan-sharking, er, mortgage business booming while the rest of the city languishes around it. Then we visit what amounts to a kangaroo court held in a high school gym near St. Louis. Here, the multitudinous municipalities fund themselves with harassment campaigns targeting low-income and black residents through the fastidious enforcement of minor civic violations. Example: One woman spends 15 days in jail for leaving the lid off her trashcan. The film is more impressionistic than investigative, and it sometimes takes some work on the part of the viewer to connect each spoke back to the hub. There's no narration, no statistics-cluttered slides. The subjects of the film, more often victims of the system than academics or experts, do the explaining. But the pill works. If you don't want to change this shit by the end, you weren't watching. NR. ZACH MIDDLETON. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium. 7 pm Friday-Sunday, Jan. 6-8.