Rebellion and Revolution isn't just about watching rare prints of kickass movies. "It's really important to me to get across why we're doing this series," says Halsted. "After Sept. 11, my wife's grandma, who grew up as a black woman in the Jim Crow South, said, 'Now white people know what it's like to live in fear.' This is the same sort of situation we're entering into now. Middle-class white America is realizing that their lives aren't as safe as they thought, and that their rights could be ripped away at any point."