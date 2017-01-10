This is the big dog, or big bear, rabbit or benevolent monster of both this festival and anime in general. In rural Japan in 1958, Satsuki and Mei are young girls who befriend the cuddly forest spirit Totoro who protects them while their mother recovers from illness in a nearby hospital. An adorable, magical snapshot of childhood, My Neighbor Totoro is widely considered one of the best animated films ever made and catapulted Ghibli and now legendary director Hayao Miyazaki to stardom. The titular character is widely recognizable (think Japan's answer to Mickey Mouse), has been parodied by South Park and has made appearances in Spongebob Squarepants and Toy Story 3 (2010). 4 pm Monday and Sunday, Jan. 16 and 22. Dubbed in English.