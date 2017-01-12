B Frank Wesley was born Franz Wolfsohn in 1918 Germany. As a young Jew growing up under Hitler's reign, Frank was briefly imprisoned in a concentration camp before he escaped from Germany, immigrated to the United States, joined the Army and was among the American soldiers who liberated Buchenwald—the camp in which he'd once been held captive. Once the war was over, Frank moved to Portland's Hawthorne Boulevard and went on to become a psychology professor, author, father, devout jazz fan and saxophone player. Director David Bee invites the audience to meet Frank. We see him playing sax on the porch, gardening with family, and celebrating at his 95th birthday party. Aside from the occasional photograph or brief interview with his children, the audience is rarely given the opportunity to see anyone other than Frank. The decision to keep the camera almost exclusively focused on the film's main subject adds an undeniable sense of intimacy to the film, but it's a shame that there aren't more visual accompaniments. Though Frank is incredible and captivating enough to stand alone, this is a film, after all. Frank's Song is less a formal documentary, more an invitation into the life of an extraordinary old man. NR. CURTIS COOK. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium. 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 12. Screening rescheduled to Jan. 30 due to weather.