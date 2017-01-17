"How do you be a good man? What does that mean nowadays?" These are particularly vital questions in 2016, but Dorothea (Annette Bening) ponders them in the 1970s in Mike Mills' 20th Century Women. Her personal answer: tap Abbie (Greta Gerwig) and Julie (Elle Fanning) to watch over her teenage son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) as he treks through the muck of adolescence. The result of this parental experiment is mildly catastrophic. Abbie's idea of mentorship is to squire Jamie to a bar and get soused, while Julie turns out to be little more than a sexist caricature for Jamie to lust after. All of this plays out under pastel Santa Barbara skies, and the movie's disposition is a little too sunny—Mills based the film partly on his own childhood, and he seems reluctant to confront the fact that Dorothea's parental negligence ultimately becomes borderline life-threatening. Yet there are moments when the movie is wittily revolutionary, especially when Abbie teaches Jamie the basics of feminism and later galvanizes a dinner party by coaching the guests to say "menstruation" in unison. The scene has a frankness that is welcome and rare in American cinema. We've come a long way, baby. Critic's grade: B. R. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Vancouver.