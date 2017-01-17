Matt McCormick: I've lived in Portland for 22 years, and I've always been active in the film scene. I was running this series called Peripheral Produce in the '90s and early 2000s, where we'd host these big events at the Hollywood Theatre that would feature films and bands. They were really popular, and we'd have hundreds of people showing up. I'm going to talk about that history [and] my career as an artist, and show some video clips from back in those days. I'm also going to talk about Some Days, The Great Northwest [his 2012 Oregon road documentary], and some clips from Buzz One Four to get people primed for that.