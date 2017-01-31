In Niger, this kind of filmmaking is no safe bet. The Sahara isn't dissimilar to the Wild West, except with automatic weapons and an active branch of Al-Qaeda. "Kidnapping and ransoms are a real thing that happen," says Kirkley. "If you want to shoot out in the desert, you either have to do it in the cover of darkness or hire a military escort. And if you're filming in Agadez, you have to make sure there's certain people you don't film. There's cocaine trafficking, so we had to be cognizant of who we could film and which houses we couldn't."