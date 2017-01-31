Critic's Rating: B+ All things considered, given the potential harm that could easily have followed initial news stories threatening charges of on-set animal abuse days before the film's scheduled rollout, A Dog's Purpose largely escaped the neg press blitz with ticket sales approaching early projections and an opening weekend tied atop the box-office charts. Since allegations had been largely discredited within a few days, curious pet folk were not forced to confront ethical struggles when attending, for better or worse. Though the surprisingly engaging Lasse Hallstrom fable deserves full support from its presumable target audience, A Dog's Purpose has little interest in flattering owners. For its first hour, the film relishes the widescreen delight of golden retriever Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad) soaring through acres of wheat or cataloging each smell at the carnival until little Ethan abandons him for his own off-screen incredible journey: go to college, save the farm, become Dennis Quaid. And, pretty quickly, Bailey mopes himself to death. A string of deaths soon follow—a '70s Chicago police dog, a beloved corgi for an '80s Atlanta buppie brood. Funny thing, repeatedly killing the same dog evades the whiff of Old Yeller morbidity. Because they're ll-equipped for sentience and inherently disposable, a dog's purpose (or, sure, A Dog's Purpose) should be understood as no more or less than an endlessly looped sales pitch for itself—breathlessly exploiting every inch of adorability to blot critical faculties and fan the sparks of true emotion. We could argue the film represents an artless waste of resources and brazen manipulation of empty sentiment, but…oooh, who's a good movie? Who's a good movie?! PG-13. JAY HORTON. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Lloyd, Oak Grove, Pioneer Place, Tigard, Vancouver.