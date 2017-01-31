Much of Youth in Oregon hinges on this gap in knowledge, one of several plot points that viewers may have difficulty swallowing. Much like the pun in its title, the film's attempts to inject humor can feel forced. The curmudgeonly patriarch and straight man son-in-law schtick has been done before, as have the Viagra jokes and various drug-fueled road antics. While Place is a revelation as the boozy flirt of a grandma, the script relies so heavily on quirky family tropes that it tends to neglect the most compelling part of the equation: Raymond's excruciating decision and all the nuance and vulnerability Langella imbues it with.