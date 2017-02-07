*** In this documentary about the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, a major entry point for African immigrants, director Gianfranco Rosi offers an up-close look at their attempts to make their way to Europe by sea. The film alternates between visceral rescue scenes of hundreds of people disembarking a sinking raft and the locals on the island who interact with them, or don't. It's hard to relate the seizure-suffering, dehydrated immigrants to a little Italian boy getting an eye exam, but it's a stirring testament to humanity when the patient voice of the marine patrol addresses the panicked refugees on their boat's radio. The locals feel a sense of duty to help these people, although much like the refugees playing soccer to pass the time while detained, they don't know what will happen next. LAUREN TERRY. Laurelhurst: 11:30 am Sunday, Feb. 12. Fox Tower: 8:30 pm Wednesday, Feb. 15.