Critic's Rating: *** John Wick Chapter 2 starts with a wild car-fu chase and climaxes with a stab-happy shootout in a hall of mirrors. In between, fresh bodies pile up in the Roman catacombs, New York's homeless population reveals itself to be handy with weapons, an EDM show turns into a battleground and Keanu Reeves gets hit by approximately eight cars. It's a film that's as surreal as it is violent, and calling it violent is an understatement. Former Reeves stunt double-turned-director Chad Stahelski keeps what worked for the first film—the minimal cutting, fluid action, wry humor, lived-in mythology and bajillion headshots—and doubles down. This time, dog-loving assassin Wick is bound by a blood oath to murder the sister of a rival (Riccardo Scamarcio) seeking her seat at a powerful international assassins guild. That sends Wick to Rome, though not before a quick trip to the tactical tailor at the original film's enigmatic Continental Hotel and back, leaving a sea of bodies in his wake. Stahelski shows influences as diverse as John Woo, Gaspar Noé, Jean-Pierre Melville, John Boorman, and Seijun Suzuki in Wick's slick journey, but lest you get bogged down in the stylistic flourishes, don't forget that this is a movie in which Reeves constantly kills people with pencils, shotguns and his fists. John Wick was a surprise hit that might just be the best action movie of the decade. Its sequel could end up becoming a contender for second-best. AP KRYZA. R. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Lloyd, Oak Grove, Pioneer Place, Tigard, Vancouver.