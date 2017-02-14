[WAR DRAMA] The latest from French sister-auteur duo Delphine and Muriel Coulin (17 Girls) is flawlessly sensitive, frankly tragicomic and one of the most relevant movies of 2016. Set at an opulent Cyprian hotel-resort where a unit of French soldiers has been sent for three days of post-combat "decompression" before flying home, its heroines are servicewomen Aurore and Marine. A visually colorful but verbally minimal film, The Stopover's tensions live in its suffocated symbolism: When Aurore is cornered into competing in a dance marathon, the navel orange held between her and her partner's heads is crushed by the pressure. Rendered as often in reds and purples as in sunny, clean whites and blues, The Stopover is less about war than about real people and real trauma. The experiences of its characters aren't exploited for melodrama, nor are they placed in neat boxes; they simply are, and the result is stunning. ISABEL ZACHARIAS. Fox Tower: 6 pm Tuesday, Feb. 21; 3:30 pm Wednesday, Feb. 22.