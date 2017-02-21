Critic's Rating: **** The first non-Japanese animation from Studio Ghibli is a simple fable on paper, but this heart-rending depiction of a man stranded on a desert island is a tour de force in visual storytelling. The man initially sets out building a boat for himself, only to have it destroyed multiple times by a giant red sea turtle. Dutch writer-director Michael Dudok de Wit takes a more subtle approach than the usual anthropomorphized Ghibli fauna, eliminating any spoken dialogue or anthropomorphic expressions on the animals. The red turtle observes him without clear malice or interest, her face as impassive while his boat falls apart as it is when he strikes a blow to her head with a thick bamboo stalk. Without words or context, there is an underlying tension to the mystery of what happens next. The painterly style of the background landscapes is immersive, making the forest appear a solid wall of green sparsely populated with leaves. It is an escape to lose yourself in this progression of life without civilization, and gives gut-wrenching impact to the moments of connection between the man and the animals he encounters. PG. LAUREN TERRY. Cinema 21.