[DRAMA] Strippers in the basement, news broadcasters on the roof, and VIPs in the penthouse suite: What do they have in common? Hotel Europa. Bosnian Oscar winner Danis Tanovic's Death in Sarajevo takes place on June 28, 2014, the 100th anniversary of the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand. The film's simple set serves as a wonderfully detailed base for its dramatic themes. Hotel manager Omer (Izudin Bajrovic) stirs stressfully at the colossal bills, having not paid his staff in over two months. He angrily attempts to persuade his front-desk agent, Lamija (Snezana Vidovic), to stop her mother, Hatidza (Faketa Salihbegovic-Avdagic), and the other hotel staff from striking. On the roof, TV news reporter Vedrana (Vedrana Seksan) debates Sarajevo's war-torn history with nationalist Serb Gavrilo Princip (Muhamed Hadzovic). AMY WOLFE. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium: 8:30 pm Friday, Feb. 24. Fox Tower: 6:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 25.