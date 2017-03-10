The Hollywood Theatre is in the envious position of being the only cinema in Portland able to play movies shot on 70 mm film. For those who haven't had the pleasure of watching a movie in the format, it's something like the moviegoing equivalent of driving a Rolls Royce through a gigantic ice cream sundae.
And on the weekend of April 9-11, they're bringing some big flicks to the big screen: Ivan Reitman's 1984 spooky comedy classic Ghostbusters, massively influential special effects progenitor Tron and reality-bending Christopher Nolan megasmash Interstellar.
Screenings for all three films are likely to sell out. Tickets for Hollywood Theatre members go on sale at noon on March 10, and tickets to the general public will be available from noon on March 14.
True heads will be at all three, but if you have to choose just one to watch, my money is on Interstellar for those who want sheer, modern spectacle, or Tron if you're either more artily-inclined—those graphics are going to be a retro-futurist treat—or really want to see babyfaced Jeff Bridges.
