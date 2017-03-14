"Noir speaks to our current political situation more than ever," says Elliot Lavine, the man behind Cinema 21's new film noir series I Wake Up Dreaming, devoted to the pessimistic midcentury crime thrillers defined by steel-hearted detectives, femmes fatales and distorted camera angles. "There's always the temptation to associate this style with whatever is going on in the world, but I don't think there's ever been a time in recent history when people have been living in an environment of such pervasive, fearful trepidation. These films are going to resonate with people in a way that they might not have even two or three years ago."