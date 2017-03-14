Critic's Rating: 3 stars. Disney is on a lucrative trip of reanimating its greatest hits: Cinderella in 2015, The Jungle Book last year and The Lion King forthcoming. There's hardly an artistic reason for them, but the top-dollar reimaginings have so far been reliably tasteful and sometimes enrapturing. The same holds true for Beauty and the Beast. The musical numbers and sheer spectacle of the 1991 neo-classic are the greatest assets of the new version. In addition to resembling the animated Belle, Emma Watson brings some Hermione-esque resolve to the heroine. And Luke Evans is having the time of his life as Gaston. The additions to the mostly faithful script are a mixed bag. The worst are a backstory about dead mothers and Josh Gad (as Gaston's sidekick, Le Fou) adding too many spell-breaking one-liners in modern parlance. The cleverer revisions simply extend the logic of the original. The transformed prince's erudite mind is appealing to Belle, and Gad's sycophantic character is actually in love with Gaston. As an experience, it's transportive, but your ultimate opinion of the remake will depend on whether more fashionable animation seems a good enough reason for it to exist. Tale as old as capitalism. PG. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Bagdad, Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Living Room Theaters, Lloyd, Moreland, Roseway, St. Johns Twin, Tigard, Vancouver.