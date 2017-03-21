Critic's Rating: 1/4 stars. What would Harriet Lawler (Shirley MacLaine), the formidably grouchy heroine of The Last Word, say about her own movie? Probably something like this: "You call that a movie? It was so cliché that even the scene where I became a radio disc jockey couldn't save it! Is this what passes for entertainment these days?" Apparently so. The film's plot, if it is fit to be called that, involves the dictatorial Harriet supervising the writing of her own obituary, which is being crafted by Anne Sherman (Amanda Seyfried), a glum journalist who discovers that Harriet's bullying of nearly all the people she knows has been so ferocious that not one of them will drudge up a few sweet nothings about her. Fortunately for Harriet, The Last Word is a formulaic salvation fantasy, so she gets to reinvigorate her life by taking on the aforementioned radio gig and, in a subplot served with a hefty dollop of whitesplaining, mentoring a young black girl named Brenda (AnnJewel Lee Dixon). Viewers who sit through this nonsense will be rewarded with the film's moving depiction of female solidarity, though they may also savor the irony that The Last Word is a mechanically sentimental film about a fiercely unsentimental woman. R. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Bridgeport, Clackamas.