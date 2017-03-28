Critic's Rating: 2/4 stars.Wilson, the story of a smug, friendless middle-aged man's quest for a place in the lives of his drug-addled ex-wife (Laura Dern) and the daughter he just found he had (Isabella Amara) is one of those movies that can't quite decide who it was made for. Daniel Clowes fans, having read the original graphic novel, will no doubt find Woody Harrelson's disheveled buffoonery an oddly charming complement to his role as this story's protagonist, who constantly finds himself saying the rudest thing possible with the best of intentions. But the rest of us, without the same contextual tools, will have trouble seeing the point of it all. In part because the graphic novel's initial intention was to parody the Sunday funnies, which it executed with an impeccable wit and subtlety that cannot, no matter the cartoonishly exaggerated characters and original block font titles, be translated perfectly to film. What Wilson does have going for it are bang-up performances from all its leads, and a script by Clowes that affords a few moments of perfectly lifelike disappointment, frustration, vulgarity and uncontrollable laughter at the absurd hopelessness of it all. R. ISABEL ZACHARIAS. Bridgeport, Cinema 21, City Center, Clackamas.