Yesterday, Pitchfork Music reported that Detroit rapper and MusicfestNW alum Danny Brown released a dark new music video for the single "Ain't It Funny," released on last year's excellent album Atrocity Exhibition.
A parody on '80s family sitcoms, one of Brown's co-stars is Portland's own Gus Van Sant.
Directed by comedian Jonah Hill, the video stars Brown as "Uncle Danny," alongside Van Sant's "Dad," Joanna Kerns (Growing Pains) as "Mom," Lauren Avery as "Daughter," and an unnamed child billed as "This Fucking Kid" as "Kid."
Though a parody, the video for "Ain't It Funny" is relentlessly dark. It tackles much of the same subject matter that Brown explored on Atrocity Exhibition, being drug addiction, depression and loneliness.
Check it out below. Don't laugh at Uncle Danny's pain.
