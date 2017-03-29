Food Cart Sues Happy Valley Station Cart Pod Claiming Owner Held Cart Hostage, Libeled Cart Owner

Suburban food-cart pod Happy Valley Station, on Southeast Sunnyside Road., is getting sued for almost $100,000 after a cart owner claimed pod owner Valerie Hunter was abusive, libeled her to other cart owners, charged her noncontractual fees when she didn’t open and held her cart hostage when she tried to leave the pod.