Critic's Rating: 2/4 stars. Ghost in the Shell is a whodunit in a world without "who." In the future, the Major wakes up on a lab table, terrified. Dr. Ouelet (Juliette Binoche) informs her that her "ghost"—the future's term for the soul or spirit—was the only survivor of a major terrorist attack, and has been implanted in Scarlett Johansson's robotic body. A year later, the Major is part of anti-terrorist force Section 9, tasked with hunting down mysterious cybercriminal Kuze (Michael Pitt), inexplicably hellbent on killing everyone involved with Hanka Robotics, the massive corporation that brought the Major back to life. Along for the ride is an excellent supporting cast, harassed operator Batou (Pilou Asbæk) and Yoda-esque Chief Aramaki (Takeshi Kitano), who would steal their scenes but for ScarJo's subdued misery, a mix of survivor's guilt and intense confusion. Though this film suffers from a pronounced case of Zack Snyder's disease—the action is a blurry mess of jump cuts and extraordinarily annoying slo-mo flips—director Rupert Sanders has created one of the most overwhelming visual worlds in recent memory. Seemingly without repetition, the unnamed megalopolis of Ghost in the Shell overflows with building-sized hologram billboards, cybernetically augmented yakuza, dogs, and endless miles of tangled wires uploading consciousness directly into the internet. The shell of the film may be stock, PG-13 sci-fi action, but the ghost asks a question that becomes increasingly nagging with every new tech development: I have so much cool shit, but why can't I feel anything? PG-13. WALKER MACMURDO.