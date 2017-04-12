Critic's Rating: 1/4 stars. Picture Kramer vs. Kramer stripped of its turbulent emotions and cutting performances and you'll have a good idea of what it's like to suffer through this bland, tear-soaked train wreck. It's the latest catastrophe from director Marc Webb, last seen crashing the Spider-Man franchise, teamed up with a different Marvel tights-wearer for Gifted—Captain America star Chris Evans. He plays Frank, a hunky boat repairman whose adoptive daughter Mary (Mckenna Grace) is a math prodigy. Much of the movie revolves around Frank's manipulative mother (Lindsay Duncan) suing for custody of Mary, which Webb clearly hopes will inspire viewers to dangle from the edges of their seats and cry, "Oh no! Will this chilly schemer wrest annoyingly precocious Mary from her down-to-earth surrogate dad and his dashing beard?" If you can't guess the answer to that one, you'll have a blast. Otherwise, get ready for a mechanical melodrama that's just as joyless as Evans, who possesses not even an ounce of the expressiveness necessary to communicate the anguish of a man living through every father's worst nightmare. His stiffness is galling, since Webb wastes two superior performers—Octavia Spencer and Jenny Slate—in appallingly one-dimensional roles. Now there's an offense worthy of a court battle. PG-13. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Living Room Theaters.