"The national media—both right and left leaning—is playing up the March for Science as an anti-Trump protest. While that was certainly a component of the March, I think that is off the mark and further accentuates a growing divide in our state that, as a fourth generation Oregonian, I find deeply troubling," he says. "I wanted to make this film to show that many of Portland's doctors and scientists are concerned about the lack of critical thinking coming from both sides of the political aisle."